OPPO F11 Pro complete renders leak online leaving nothing to imagination News oi-Sandeep Sarkar OPPO F11 Pro is said to draw its power from a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which will be further accompanied with 6GB of RAM and 128B of internal storage.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is gearing up to bring its next smartphone for the masses, the OPPO F11 Pro. The smartphone will be a successor to company's popular F9 Pro smartphone and is expected to be announced on March 5 in Mumbai, India. The upcoming OPPO smartphone has already been leaked over the web a number of times highlighting some of the features it will pack. Now, the complete renders of the device have leaked online leaving almost nothing to imagine.

The OPPO F11 Pro leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will pack a huge 6.5-inch LTPS LCD display panel. The display will not have a notch on top and will be surrounded by thin bezels all around. It will offer a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9 percent and will have an HD+ screen resolution. The smartphone will also feature a pop-up selfie camera similar to the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro smartphone.

At its core, the F11 Pro is said to draw its power from a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which will be further accompanied with 6GB of RAM and 128B of internal storage. Notably, this is the same chipset which will be powering the upcoming Realme 3 smartphone as well. The report further suggests that the smartphone will run on Android Pie OS.

For imaging, the device will feature a dual rear camera comprising of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. For selfie and video calling, the smartphone is said to make use of a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera is said to be accompanied by an "Ultra Night" mode for capturing low-light shots.

In terms of connectivity, the device will support Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dual 4G VoLTE. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit which will support VOOC fast charging 3.0 support. As for the pricing, the F11 Pro might come with Rs 25,000 price tag, however, nothing concrete can be said at the moment. It is further expected that the device might ship with Aurora Black and Thunder Black color options.