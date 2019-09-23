Oppo F11 Series Gets Permanent Price Cut In Offline Market News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has axed the price of its F11 series permanently in India. Both F11 and the F11 Pro were launched earlier this year and have received price cuts a couple of times in the past. Recently, the standard F11 was discounted, but the latest price drop applies to both smartphones. Following are the details:

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 Discount Details

The Oppo F11 Pro was launched at Rs. 24,990 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. However, following the permanent price cut, it can be purchased for Rs. 19,990.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo F11 which was retailing at Rs. 17,990 can now be purchased for Rs. 16,990. A report from 91Mobiles suggests availability at brick and mortar stores rather than the online platforms.

Oppo F11 Pro And F11 Key Specifications And Feature

Both the smartphone comes with similar hardware and software features with the primary difference being in the selfie camera department. While the F11 Pro offers a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, the standard F11 packs a same sensor inside the waterdrop notch.

In terms of display, both the smartphones offer a 6.53-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones sport a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Coming to the processor, both the units make use of an octa-core Mediatek Helio P70 chipset based on 12nm fabrication. The chipset is accompanied by Mali-G72 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of native storage. It ships with Android Pie OS topped with a Color OS 6.0 skin.

For security, both the handsets come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity aspects include a 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. While the Oppo F11 Pro is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery, the F11 gets its fuel from a 4,020 mAh battery with fast charging support.

