Oppo F15 4GB RAM Variant To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is set to launch an affordable 4GB variant of the F15 in India soon. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal via Pricebaba, the company will bring a new variant (4GB RAM + 128GB) of the Oppo F15 in the first week of July. The new variant expected to arrive under Rs. 18,000. So far, the company has not shared any information about the new variant. The handset was launched in the country in January this year and was launched in a single (8GB RAM + 128GB) storage variant with a price tag of Rs. 18,990.

On the other hand, the company recently launched the Blazing Blue color variant at the same price. The new color variant has been added to the previously launched Lightning Black and Unicorn White options. The new color variant is already available for purchase through both Amazon and Flipkart.

However, it is not yet known whether the 4GB + 128GB variant will come in these three color options. The rest of the features of the new storage variant will remain the same as the launch variant.

Oppo F15 Specifications

To recall, the Oppo F15 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The onboard storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the software front, the device is loaded with Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 fast charger. For imaging, it has a quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary sensor. For selfies, the Oppo F15 features a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

For connectivity options, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor of the phone unlocks the screen in 0.32 seconds.

The features of the phone are quite good and it also offers good experience in games like PUBG. In addition, the phone's memory and 256GB can be expanded. To make the phone more affordable, the company is also launching the new 4GB variant that is said to be priced below Rs. 18,000.

