Oppo F15 Available Via Online And Offline Stores: Price, Offers, And Specifications
Oppo's latest mid-range smartphone - the Oppo F15, is up for sale in the Indian market. The device was announced in the mid of this month in a single RAM and storage configuration and was available for pre-orders until now. With features like a 48MP quad-camera setup, an FHD+ display, and a beefy battery, this device rivals against the likes of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme XT.
The Oppo F15 is available for Rs. 19,999 online on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's website. Do note that the device comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is announced in Dynamic Black and Unicorn White color options. You can also head to the offline stores to buy the Oppo's new entrant.
Oppo F15 Sale Offers
There are a bunch of offers that both e-commerce and offline platforms are offering. Starting with Flipkart, the device can be purchased with a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.
You can also avail no-cost EMI offers and up to Rs. 14,050 exchange bonus. Offers on Amazon include up to Rs. 9,050 off on exchange along with no-cost EMI options.
Oppo F15 Specifications And Features
The Oppo F15 key highlight is its quad-camera setup at the rear that accommodates a 48MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. Remaining cameras are an 8MP wide-angle macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP mono sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping.
The rear camera offers shooting modes like panorama, portrait, slow-motion, time-lapse and also has a dedicated Night mode. The handset sports a 6.3-inch AMOLED display that offers a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, and has a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Powering the Oppo F15 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset aided by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Notably, the device ships with a dedicated microSD card for expanding the storage.
The software-side is taken care of by Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6 UI. The setup is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery supported by a VOOC flash charge.
