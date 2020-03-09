Oppo F15 Available With Rs. 1,000 Discount At Offline Stores News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo F15 debuted as the company's first mid-range smartphone at the beginning of this year. The device comes as a successor to the F11 Pro. It brings some capable hardware to the table such as an FHD+ display, a 48MP quad-camera module, and the latest firmware. The handset was launched with a price tag of Rs. 19,990. Now, the company has axed its price to thrive in this competitive segment.

Oppo F15 India Discount Details

The Oppo F15 has received a discount of Rs. 1,000 in India. Following the discount, you will be able to buy the handset at Rs. 18,990. Notably, this is the pricing of the single 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. You can select the handset from two different color options - Lightning Black and Unicorn White.

As for the availability, you can buy the Oppo F15 with the discounted price via offline retail stores. The price cut is yet to reflect on the online stores. The handset is selling with its launch price (Rs. 19,990) at Amazon.

Why You Should Consider Buying The Oppo F15?

The Oppo F15 is equipped with some good set of internals which makes it a decent buy under Rs. 20,000 price slab. For instance, the device adorns a tall 6.3-inch AMOLED display that has a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. There is a layer of the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the display from scratches.

The smartphone features four cameras on the rear housing a 48MP primary sensor. Other cameras comprise an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selfie snapper. The unit makes use of the MediaTek Helio P70 processor accompanied by Mali-G72 MP3GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. It boots on Android Pie OS and offers a Color OS 7 UI. Keeping everything in check is a 4,000 mAh battery backed by a 20W VOOC flash charge.

via

Best Mobiles in India