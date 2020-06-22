OPPO F15, Reno 2F Price Drops For Indian Market: New Price & Deals News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo F15 and the Reno 2F, which come in the mid-rangesegment, are getting a price cut up to Rs 3,000 for Indianmarket. The Oppo F15 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant willnow be available for Rs. 18,990 instead of Rs. 21,990. On theother hand, you can get the Oppo Reno 2F at a price of Rs.21,990 which was earlier priced at Rs. 23,490. The companyhas announced a permanent reduction in the price of thesehandsets.

However, it seems that the new price of the Oppo Reno 2F andthe Oppo F15 is not being reflected on e-commerce sites likeAmazon and Flipkart. The new prices only seem to apply tooffline stores as both phones are available with the old price one-commerce sites.

Oppo Reno 2F Specifications

The Oppo Reno 2F is available in Sky White and Lake Greencolor variants and ships with Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1custom skin on top out-of-the-box. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery and a VOOC 3.0 fast-charger.

Coming to the display design, the device has a 6.53-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It gets powerfrom the MediaTek Helio P70 along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 8GBRAM, and 256GB storage which is expandable. For cameras, itcomes with a 48MP main camera on the backside and a 16MPfront-facing camera.

Oppo F15 Specifications

In terms of display design, it packs with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080x 2,400) AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprintreader. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internalstorage. For software, it runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS6.1.7.

For imaging, the device features a quad-camera modulecomprising a 48MP main lens, an 8MP macro shooter, and two 2MP mono lens and portrait sensor. For selfies, the device getsa 16MP front shooter.

Coming to battery capacity, the Oppo F15 features a 4,000mAhbattery along with a 20W VOOC flash charger. Presently, thehandset is offered in Unicorn White and Lightning Black colorvariants. The company is expected to launch a new BlazingBlue color soon.

According to the above price and specifications, Oppo addedthe same features as its other phones. The company offers thequad-rear camera setup on both phones. However, in terms ofpricing, now you can get a phone with similar features belowRs. 20,000. The MediaTek Helio P70 chipset is also available inthe Realme 3 and the price of the phone is much lower thanboth handsets.

