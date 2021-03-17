Oppo F15 Starts Receiving ColorOS 11.1 Update In India: Features To Check out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo F15 was launched in India in January 2020 with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. Now, the company has announced the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 update for the handset. The phone was supposed to receive the update starting today (March 17) according to Oppo; however, some users have already started getting the update ahead of the scheduled date.

The new update comes with version number CPH2001_11_F.10. The company has not shared any official changelog, but the new update expected to bring camera optimization, fast charging, performance improvements, and more. In case, you don't get any notification of the Android 11 update, you need to wait for a few days or you can check by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

This new update makes it the second big major software update for the mid-range Oppo F15. The handset was also received the Android 10 update with ColorOS 7 on top after few days of launch.

Oppo F15 Features

To recall, the Oppo F15 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The Oppo F15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC which is clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that includes a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The Helio P70 SoC can handle daily tasks and gaming at medium graphics settings without any issues.

The device has a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC quick charging. For photography, the handset flaunts a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro shooters. Upfront, the handset features a 16MP selfie camera.

Should You Still Buy The Oppo F15?

If you are looking for a mid-range device in the same price range, there are so many options now. Even, spending few more thousands you can get the recently launched Oppo F19 Pro Plus with better features such as the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, 5G connectivity, 50W VOOC charging, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India