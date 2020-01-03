Oppo F15 With 48MP Quad Camera, VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge Set For Jan 16 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is likely to add a new smartphone to its mid-range 'F' smartphone lineup. The Oppo F15 is the new handset that seems to debut soon in the Indian market. The upcoming device is said to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A91, which debuted alongside the A8 last month in China.

Oppo F15 India Launch Details

Oppo has teased the F15 launch on January 16, 2020, in India. The handset will go up for sale on Amazon. The Chinese manufacturer has shared some key details on the hardware. The Oppo F15 teaser confirms an in-display fingerprint 3.0 scanner for biometric authentication with a 0.32 second unlocking speed.

The teaser suggests a slim profile and a gradient rear panel painted in white and blue shade. The company has confirmed a 48MP AI primary sensor, but hasn't listed the remaining sensors.

The teaser also reveals an 8GB RAM configuration and VOOC Flash 3.0 flash charging. While there is no word on the battery, at least a 4,000 mAh can be expected. There's no word on the pricing, but rumors have suggested a price tag under Rs. 20,000.

If the handset is a rebranded Oppo A91, then we can expect it to pack similar hardware. The A91 comes loaded with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The quad-camera setup at the rear is packed with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution. The display offers eye protection and DC dimming 2.0 technology. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera to capture selfies.

