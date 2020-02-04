ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo F15s To Arrive As Toned-Down F15 By March In India: Report

    By
    |

    Oppo F series was recently extended with the launch of the Oppo F15 featuring a 48 MP quad-rear camera module. Now, it seems that the company will soon bring another F15 variant; primarily to compete against the budget Realme and Xiaomi smartphones.

    Oppo F15s To Arrive As Toned-Down F15 By March In India: Report

     

    According to 91Mobiles, Oppo is all set to bring the Oppo F15s for the Indian masses. The device will come as a trimmed version of the standard F15. Also, this will be the first time that the company will introduce an 's' model in the 'F' series.

    The report suggests that the upcoming handset will be put up against the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5. As both these devices are priced below Rs. 10,000, we can expect the upcoming Oppo F15s to be announced with a similar price tag.

    However, it will only be clear once the company churns out details on the upcoming smartphone. The hardware and software features of the device are yet to surface, but we can expect a bit less powerful specs than the standard F15. The handset is said to go official in March, but a specific date is yet to be announced.

    As for the standard Oppo F15, it offers a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It has a waterdrop notch and a fingerprint scanner for security incorporated. The quad-camera module at the back has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture.

    Aiding the main camera is an 8MP wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth mapping. The notch upfront accommodates a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling that has an f/2.0 aperture.

    The octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset is what drives the device. It is launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option and ships with Android 9 Pie-based Color OS 6 UI. Backing it up is a 4,000 mAh that supports 20W VOOC Flash Charge.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X