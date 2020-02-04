Oppo F15s To Arrive As Toned-Down F15 By March In India: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo F series was recently extended with the launch of the Oppo F15 featuring a 48 MP quad-rear camera module. Now, it seems that the company will soon bring another F15 variant; primarily to compete against the budget Realme and Xiaomi smartphones.

According to 91Mobiles, Oppo is all set to bring the Oppo F15s for the Indian masses. The device will come as a trimmed version of the standard F15. Also, this will be the first time that the company will introduce an 's' model in the 'F' series.

The report suggests that the upcoming handset will be put up against the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5. As both these devices are priced below Rs. 10,000, we can expect the upcoming Oppo F15s to be announced with a similar price tag.

However, it will only be clear once the company churns out details on the upcoming smartphone. The hardware and software features of the device are yet to surface, but we can expect a bit less powerful specs than the standard F15. The handset is said to go official in March, but a specific date is yet to be announced.

As for the standard Oppo F15, it offers a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It has a waterdrop notch and a fingerprint scanner for security incorporated. The quad-camera module at the back has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture.

Aiding the main camera is an 8MP wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth mapping. The notch upfront accommodates a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling that has an f/2.0 aperture.

The octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset is what drives the device. It is launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option and ships with Android 9 Pie-based Color OS 6 UI. Backing it up is a 4,000 mAh that supports 20W VOOC Flash Charge.

