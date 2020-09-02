Oppo F17, F17 Pro Goes Official In India: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has launched its new mid-range smartphone series in India called the F17. The new series has been announced with the Oppo F17 Pro and the Oppo F17. Both phones offer features like quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging technology, Super AMOLED display, and more. The handsets have debuted with the 'sleekest' design fused with a metal finish design.

Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Pricing Details

The price of the Oppo F17 Pro has been set at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset comes in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White color options. It will be available for pre-order starting today and go on sale starting September 7.

Coming to the Oppo F17, it will be available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange variants. However, it will be sold in four storage configurations including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. As of now, there is no information regarding the price and sale of the Oppo F17.

Oppo F17: Specifications

Running the Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top, the handset offers a 6.44-inch full-HD display with a waterdrop notch style. The company has used the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC to power the handset which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

There is also an additional storage expansion option and it packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W VOOC fast charging support. It measures 7.45mm of thickness and weighs 163 grams.

The quad rear camera setup on the Oppo F17 is equipped with a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP monochrome and depth sensors. Upfront, it gets a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Oppo F17 Pro: Specifications

The Pro model has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It delivers 1,080 x 2,400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It gets power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Speaking of optics, the company has used the same quad rear camera setup on the Pro model as well. However, there is a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, two 2MP monochrome sensor, and portrait sensors. In terms of the front camera, the Pro model gets a dual camera module including a 16MP main sensor and a 2MP lens.

The device also ships with Android 10 based on ColorOS 7.2 on top. Oppo has packed a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Other goodies of the handset include an in-display fingerprint sensor a 3.5mm headphone jack and more. Lastly, the phone measures 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.48mm dimensions and weighs 164 grams.

Looking at the price of the Pro model, it can be said the company offers an impressive camera feature. Besides, the 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology and metal finish design of the handset grabs the attention.

