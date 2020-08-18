Oppo F17 Likely Under Development; India Launch Tipped In September News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is planning to bring the successor of the F15 which was launched earlier this year. The upcoming handset will be dubbed Oppo F17. Not much is known about the upcoming handset. However, a tweet shared by noted tipster confirms its arrival next month. Let's have a look at the details:

Oppo F17 Official Launch Details

A tweet shared by the tipster Mukul Sharma suggests Oppo is all set to bring the F17 in September. The handset will be arriving in the Indian market and is touted to be the "sleekest" F-series smartphone until now.

Here's an exclusive leak for you. Oppo's next F series smartphone (likely the F17) is launching in India in September, early September. We can expect the launch to take place in the first week itself. It will be the sleekest F series device till date.

Feel free to retweet 😉 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 16, 2020

Sadly, no other hardware features have been tipped and we will have to wait for the rumour mill to churn out some details in the coming weeks. But, we can expect the device to bring some upgrades over its predecessor, i.e, the Oppo F15.

Speaking of which, the Oppo F15 was announced back in January this year in India with the MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It has an expandable storage capacity of up to 256GB. Software-wise, the handset boots on Android 10 OS and has Color OS 7 skin on top.

It flaunts a 6.53-inch AMOLED display that has 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. The notch comprises a 16MP selfie snapper. At the rear, there is a 48MP primary camera paired up with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

The device features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity option. It uses a 4,000 mAh battery backed by 20W VOOC flash charge support.

In addition to the Oppo F17, the company is also gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its 'A' series. The Oppo A73 and the Oppo A53 are expected to hit the shelves anytime soon. The latter's hardware was recently tipped and is expected to be the first Oppo handset powered by the Snapdragon 460 processor.

