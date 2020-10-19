Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Officialy Teased Ahead Of India Launch: What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo introduced the F17 Pro as it new mid-range offering in the Indian market recently. The company also introduced a special MS Dhoni Galactic Blue Edition of this handset last month. Now, another new edition of the F17 Pro will be hitting the stores. The upcoming variant is the F17 Pro Diwali Edition which is arriving today, i.e, October 19 in the country. The company itself has teased the handset just ahead of its launch giving clues on the new skin.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition: What's New?

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has now been teased by the company itself via its official Twitter handle. The teaser shared by the company shows a new Matte Gold colour option of the upcoming handset. The updated design language is to give the users a special feel of the festive season. The company has also posted an image on its official India website where the rear panel is clearly visible.

This Diwali, make your loved ones beam bright when you #BeTheLight to spread the light and gift them the new #OPPOF17Pro Matte Gold✨ packed with de-light-ful features and more, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/LhaoR7Zn2g — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 17, 2020

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition will have a dual-tone gradient surface with the upper half painted in gold colour, while the bottom in the light-bluish shade. The remaining aspects will be identical such as a square-shaped quad-rear camera setup and a pill-shaped dual-punch hole for selfies and video calls.

As of now, the pricing of the F17 Pro's Diwali Edition hasn't been revealed. However, it could be priced similar to the remaining variants. Just for reference, the device has been announced with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. This model is selling for Rs. 29,990 in India.

We don't know if the new model will also have the same configuration or it will be launched with different RAM and storage option. Whatever may be the case, the remaining hardware such as display, camera and processor will likely be identical to the standard model.

