Oppo F17 Pro To Launch As Sleekest Phone of 2020 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to add the Oppo F17 Pro to its smartphone portfolio. The company has teased the Oppo F17 Pro India launch via official twitter handle. The company claims it will be the 'sleekest phone of 2020'. Only the side of the phone can be seen in the teaser. The handset is expected to arrive as the rebranded Oppo F15 which was launched in the country back in January.

Oppo F17 Pro Details

The company also mentioned in a tweet the handset will be 7.48-inch thick and weigh 164 grams. The handset will come under Rs. 25,000, suggesting to a midrange segment smartphone. Apart from this, nothing is confirmed about the features at the moment. Since it is likely to be the successor to the Oppo F15, we hope the features will be the same. However, we can't comment on this until the company confirms the features.

To recall, the Oppo F15 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400) AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint reader. It packs the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.7. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with 20W VOOC flash charging. For cameras, the handset offers a quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP mono, and portrait sensors. Upfront, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. It comes in a Unicorn White and Lightning Black color options.

On the other hand, tipster Mukul Sharma's tweet hints the Oppo F17 is likely to come in September. It will also be the sleekest smartphone. Now, it remains to be seen whether the company launched the regular model along with the Oppo F17 Pro. We can expect the company will announce the launch date soon.

Best Mobiles in India