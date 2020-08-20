ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo F17 Pro To Launch As Sleekest Phone of 2020

    By
    |

    Oppo is all set to add the Oppo F17 Pro to its smartphone portfolio. The company has teased the Oppo F17 Pro India launch via official twitter handle. The company claims it will be the 'sleekest phone of 2020'. Only the side of the phone can be seen in the teaser. The handset is expected to arrive as the rebranded Oppo F15 which was launched in the country back in January.

    Oppo F17 Pro To Launch As Sleekest Phone of 2020

     

    Oppo F17 Pro Details

    The company also mentioned in a tweet the handset will be 7.48-inch thick and weigh 164 grams. The handset will come under Rs. 25,000, suggesting to a midrange segment smartphone. Apart from this, nothing is confirmed about the features at the moment. Since it is likely to be the successor to the Oppo F15, we hope the features will be the same. However, we can't comment on this until the company confirms the features.

    To recall, the Oppo F15 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400) AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint reader. It packs the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

    On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.7. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with 20W VOOC flash charging. For cameras, the handset offers a quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP mono, and portrait sensors. Upfront, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. It comes in a Unicorn White and Lightning Black color options.

    On the other hand, tipster Mukul Sharma's tweet hints the Oppo F17 is likely to come in September. It will also be the sleekest smartphone. Now, it remains to be seen whether the company launched the regular model along with the Oppo F17 Pro. We can expect the company will announce the launch date soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X