Oppo F17 Series Key Features Revealed; Launch Seems Imminent

Oppo is all set to bring its new F series in the Indian market. The upcoming mid-range lineup will arrive debut with the F17 and the F17 Pro. The company had hinted the launch of both the smartphones, but hasn't given out any specific details just yet. Until now, no features were known as to what the OppoF17 series will offer. However, a new leak reveals few of the primary hardware features of both the F17 and the F17 Pro.

Oppo F17 Series Specifications And Features

The Oppo F17 series leaked set of hardware has been tipped by the noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The features of both the standard F17 and the F17 Pro have been tipped via leaks. The company is said to launch the F17 with an AMOLED display panel which will measure 6.44-inches.

The display will come with an FHD+ resolution. The device is said to feature a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera. At its core, the device is said to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mid-range chipset. The software version is not tipped, but we can expect it to ship with Android 10 OS.

The handset is also said to feature four rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor. The main lens is tipped to combine with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Coming to the Oppo F17 Pro, the device is said to come with 160.14 x 73.7 x 7.48 mm dimensions. The display here will measure 6.43-inches and will be an FHD+ Super AMOLED panel. It is said to come with a dual-selfie camera setup which would be placed inside the punch-hole.

The F17 Pro might run on the MediaTek Helio P95 processor and come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. It will also ship with a quad-camera module, but with a 48MP primary sensor.

The remaining sensors remain same, i.e, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-lens, and a set of 2MP sensors. Both smartphones will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit paired with 30W fast charging support.

