Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ Officially Annoucned In India: Price, Key Features

Oppo F19 series has gone official in the Indian market comprising the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+. The premium mid-range lineup brings along features such as an AMOLED FHD+ display, Android 11 OS, and fast charging supported batteries. The F19 Pro+ has been announced with 5G network support and is the first handset in the Oppo 'F' series to come with this network connectivity.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ Full Specifications And Features

Both Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ have been launched with an identical set of hardware. The difference is in terms of the processor. Speaking of the similarities, the Oppo F19 Pro+ and the Oppo F19 Pro pack a 6.4-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The AMOLED panel comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and features a punch-hole design. The Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ have the same camera hardware as well. Both devices have a 48MP primary camera at the rear with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear cameras come with AI and offer shooting modes such as Ultra Night Video, Night Plus Mode Dual-View video, and Dynamic Bokeh. The selfie camera on both units is a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The battery powering both smartphones is a 4,310 mAh unit with 50W VOOC flash charge technology. Now coming to the processors, the Oppo F19 Pro is driven by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor. This unit comes with a standard 4G network connectivity.

On the other hand, the F19 Pro+ features the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and has 5G network supports. Both devices come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ comes with Android 11 OS and feature ColorOS 11.1 UI.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India Price Availability

The Oppo F19 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 21,490 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,490. The Oppo F19 Pro+ can be purchased for Rs. 21,490 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

