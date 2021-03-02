Oppo F19 Pro+ To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC; Benchmark Results Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's latest premium mid-range smartphone series to make a debut in India is the F19. The Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and the F19 Pro+ are confirmed to be available via Amazon in the country. While the official launch date is still under the wraps, a dedicated page of the Oppo A19 series had gone live recently on Amazon. All the models have been popping up via leaks. The Oppo F19 Pro+ has now been leaked at Geekbench where the processor details are reaffirmed.

Oppo F19 Pro+ Leaks On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

The Oppo F19 Pro has made its sighting at the Geekbench database with the Oppo CPH2213 model number. The benchmark website indicates the presence of the MediaTek ARM MT6853V/TNZA processor. Just for reference, this processor is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is a 5G-ready chipset with a 2.0GHz clock speed.

Some of the other brands have also incorporated this SoC in their new mid-range offerings. Realme X7 5G and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G are amongst the latest entrants in the Indian market powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is highly likely that Oppo tags a lower price tag for the F19 Pro+ the competitions with this processor have an affordable pricing.

The Geekbench listing additionally tips 8GB RAM. We are yet to get details on the exact storage capacity. There is a possibility of a 128GB or 256GB storage option. The smartphone will launch with Android 11 OS which will be topped with a custom Color OS skin. The Oppo F19 Pro+ has scored 596 points in the single-core test and 1767 points in the multi-core test.

While the Geebench listing has revealed only the processor details and benchmark scores, earlier leaks have dropped hints on the remaining internals. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is speculated to launch with an AMOLED display measuring 6.4-inches.

The panel will support an FHD+ resolution. The triple rear camera setup on the handset is said to feature a 64MP main lens. A 4,500 mAh battery is expected to back up the unit aided by 30W fast charging.

