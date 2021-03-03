Oppo F19 To Launch Alongside F19 Pro, F19 Pro+; Design, Renders Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo F19 smartphone series is all set to make a debut in India. The latest premium-mid-range offering by the company is set to launch on March 8 in the country. The new lineup will comprise the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+. The devices have been listed at Amazone confirming their online availability. Now, a new leak suggests the company might also bring the standard F19 in India. Its design and some of the specifications have been tipped online.

Oppo F19 Design, Key Specifications Leak Online

The Oppo F19's renders have been leaked online by the tipster Evan Blass. As per the tipster, the smartphone is codenamed Darwin and it will be launched in the remaining Asian and European markets as Oppo Reno5 F and Reno A94 respectively.

The Oppo F19's leaked renders reveal an identical design pattern as the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+. The F19's fascia also includes a punch-hole display with slim bezels; except for the chin. The camera cutout is on the top-left as the remaining models.

The Oppo F19 has a dual-tone gradient back panel with a square-shaped camera module. Blass has also shared some details on the Oppo Darwin aka F19/Reno5 F/ A94's hardware. Upfront, the smartphone will flaunt a 6.4-inch display which will be an OLED panel delivering 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution.

The imaging setup on the Oppo F15 is said to include a 48MP primary camera at the rear along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors. Selfie camera details aren't disclosed yet. The handset is said to use a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC rapid charge technology.

Oppo will be using the MediaTek Helio P95 processor to drive the F19. The tipster suggests 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. External microSD card support is also said to be present. It is worth mentioning that the F19 is said to come with 4G network connectivity, while the Reno5 F and the A94 are expected to be 5G-ready.

