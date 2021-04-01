Oppo F19 With 5,000mAh Battery Launching On April 6 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Oppo has finally announced the launch date of the standard model of the Oppo F19 series. The Oppo F19 India launch will take place on April 6 at 12 pm (noon) via a virtual event that will be live-streamed through the company's social media channels.

Fastest in the history of OPPO.⚡ ​

Get set and get excited, we’re bringing the all-new #OPPOF19 with the superfast OPPO 33W Flash Charge in the Fastest Launch Ever on 6th April, 12PM with @Zakirism.

Stay tuned! #FastestLaunch pic.twitter.com/mkz7BHnnG2 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 1, 2021

The standard model will sit with the Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ that were launched in the country last month. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 is also listed on Amazon.in, revealing its few key features. On the other hand, the Oppo Sri Lanka official listing has revealed the complete specifications. Let's dive into the details.

Oppo F19 Features: What We Know So Far

The Amazon teaser confirms that the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology that claims to deliver 5.55 hours of voice calling with just five minutes of charge. Further, the official teaser image has also confirmed its triple rear camera setup.

The official listing of the Oppo Sri Lanka website has claimed that the phone will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that will support additional storage expansion via microSD card. Upfront, the phone is listed to flaunt a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, the handset will have a triple camera setup which will house a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone is also listed to offer a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front. Moreover, the phone will get an in-display fingerprint sensor and run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

Connectivity options will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-F, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Oppo F19 is listed to measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm in dimensions and weighs 175 grams. Even, Oppo's Sri Lanka division has also confirmed the same battery capacity. So, the Indian variant might get similar features. However, we have to wait for the official launch.

