Oppo F19 With Snapdragon 662, 48MP Triple Cameras Launched In India; Price Set At Rs. 18,990

Oppo has finally announced the standard F19 model which will join the existing models of the F19 series. The handset comes in a sole storage variant and two color options. The standard oppo F19 based on the Snapdragon chipset, unlike the MediaTek chipsets on the other two smartphones of the series. Other key features of the Oppo F19 include 48MP triple cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. Let's dive into the details.

Oppo F19 Price, Sale, And Launch Offers

The sole 6GB+128GB storage model will cost Rs. 18,990 and will be available for purchase in Prism Black and Midnight Blue color options. The first sale of the handset will take place on April 9 and is already up for pre-orders. As a part of the launch offers, you will get a 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak, and Standard Chartered bank cards, an 11 percent instant cashback on Paytm transaction.

Besides, if you will purchase the Oppo F19 smartphone along with the Oppo Enco W11 TWS earbuds then you can get the earbuds with a discount price of Rs. 1,299, or the Oppo W31 wireless headphones at Rs. 2,499.

Oppo F19: Specifications

The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also skips the high refresh rate like the F19 series smartphones which will be a drawback for the handset. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of default storage that supports additional storage expansion via microSD card.

On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. For imaging, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Moreover, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the Oppo F19 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the phone measures 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95mm in dimensions and weighs only 175 grams.

Oppo F19: Best Buy Under Rs. 20,000?

Considering the features of the phone, it can be a good choice for people looking for a slim phone with a capable processor, great cameras. However, it cannot be said that the Oppo F19 will be the best choice under Rs. 20,000, as you can get multiple devices from other brand that offer 5G connectivity and a high refresh rate display in the same price range.

