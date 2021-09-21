Oppo F19s Renders Revealed Online; Color Options & Design Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo F19s has been setting the internet ablaze for several days. The upcoming smartphone is said to be the special edition of the Oppo F19 launched back in April. The F19s launch is tipped to take place around the festive season in India. However, the exact launch date has not been announced. Now, fresh info has brought renders of the upcoming handset which reveals its design and color options.

Oppo F19s Renders Revealed

The renders of the Oppo F19s have been revealed via MySmartPrice where the phone is seen in two color variants - Gold and Black colors. To recall, Oppo launched F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Gold color during the Diwali festival last year.

This means the upcoming Oppo F19s will also be launched during Diwali time. However, Oppo is yet to confirm the same. Further, the renders show the camera module and rear panel design of the Oppo F19s which looks similar to the standard Oppo F19. It also makes us believe the smartphone will also offer similar features as the Oppo F19.

Oppo F19s Features In India

The Oppo F19s will come with 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage that will also support additional storage expansion via microSD card.

It will run Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There will be a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, the Oppo F19s will sport a 16MP selfie camera. Other features will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Oppo F19s Expected Price In India

As of now, there is no clue regarding the pricing of the phone. However, for the new color variant, the smartphone could be priced higher compared to the standard variant. The Oppo F19 is currently selling for Rs. 19,990. Further, the upcoming Oppo F19s might also come with a special packaging box like the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition.

