Oppo F21 Pro Goes On Sale In India; Check Price, Specs, And Exciting Offers

The Oppo F21 Pro was launched alongside the F21 Pro 5G a couple of days ago in India. The smartphone has finally gone on sale in the country. The device is available to purchase on the brand's website, major brick-and-mortar stores across the country, apart from the e-commerce portals like Amazon India and Croma.

Oppo F21 Pro Pricing And Launch Offers

The Oppo F21 Pro is offered in India in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,999 and will be up for grabs in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange color variants. As for the launch offers, the brand's website is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 with purchases made via Bank of Baroda credit cards.

The e-commerce portal Croma is offering up to Rs 1,000 of discount with HDFC bank credit and debit cards. As for Amazon India, it is bundling the OPPO F21 Pro with up to Rs 500 discount with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, exchange offers with up to Rs 12,100 discount, and no-cost EMIs.

As far as the features are concerned, the Oppo F21 Pro provides a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that has full HD+ resolution. The display also has a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Powering the device is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is accompanied by the Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage.

In the camera department, the users will find a 64MP primary snapper at the rear, which is aided by a 2MP microscope lens and a 2MP macro camera. There's a 32MP selfie camera up front that has the Sony IMX709 lens. The smartphone boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. For security, it has been provided with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity options are standard including 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port. A 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the whole package alive.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be going on sale from April 21

As for the 5G version of the Oppo F21 Pro, it will be going on sale in the country from April 21. It has been provided at Rs 26,999 and is already available to pre-order on the brand's website.

