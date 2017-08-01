Oppo F3 now receives a price cut of Rs. 1,000

Oppo F3, the selfie-centric smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year at Rs. 19,990 has received a price cut. Well, after a drop of Rs. 1,000, the smartphone is now available at Rs. 18,990 via Flipkart.

In addition to the Rs. 1,000 price cut, the Oppo F3 comes with other bundled discounts via the online retailer Flipkart. Going by the same, the smartphone will get a discount of up to Rs. 17,600 on exchanging your old smartphone in order to buy the Oppo F3. Also, the online retailer is offering attractive EMI payment options starting from Rs. 921 per month and an additional 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

The Oppo F3 has a striking resemblance to the Oppo F3 Plus in terms of design as well as features. The differences between the two models lie in term of specs. The F3 is a watered down variant of the F3 Plus with slightly downgraded specs. Eventually, the Oppo F3 is priced relatively lesser than the Plus variant.

As mentioned above, this smartphone is a selfie-centric device featuring a dual-lens selfie camera at the front. The device boasts of a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP sensor with a wide-angle lens. There are special camera features such as Smart Facial Recognition that suggests which lens is suitable to click a picture, Selfie Panorama, Palm Shutter, Beautify 4.0, and Screen Flash. At the rear, there is a 13MP main camera with PDAF and LED flash.

When it comes to the other specifications, the Oppo F3 features a 5.3-inch FHD 1080p In-Cell TFT 2.5D curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The other goodies on board the Oppo F3 running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with ColorOS 3.0 include a 3200mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button and connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack.