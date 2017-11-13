Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India: Surprisingly cheaper than most 6GB RAM smartphpones

Oppo the popular Chinese smartphone brand has now announced that it is launching a new F3 Plus variant in India. The new smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and Oppo is also partnering with Flipkart to launch the product.

"Oppo always takes immense pleasure in reaching out to its young audience in special ways. This time for our very special product, F3 Plus in 6GB variant, we proudly collaborate with Flipkart," said Will Yang, brand director, Oppo India, in a statement.

The new variant will go on sale in the country with a price tag of Rs. 22,990 starting Thursday, November 16.

Exclusive Offers As a result of the exclusive partnership, Flipkart will be offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,916, and a Buyback Guarantee of 50 percent of the smartphone's value. Moreover, customers with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will receive an additional five percent discount. Further, the online marketplace is offering a free 3-month Hotstar Premium subscription as well.

Originally, the F3 Plus was launched in the Indian market with 4GB RAM back in March at a price of Rs. 30,990. However, the new Oppo F3 Plus now offers 6GB of RAM, 2GB more memory than the original handset. Apart from the RAM upgrade, the new handset will come with similar specs and features as the older one. Key Highlight of Oppo F3 Plus Talking about the main USP of the smartphone, the Oppo F3 Plus is equipped with a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear along with an LED flash. There is a dual camera setup on the front with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. Oppo has provided preloaded software-enabled features such as Beautify 4.0, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter to enhance the camera capabilities of the F3 Plus. Oppo smartphones are designed to be camera-centric smartphones and are generally targeted towards photography and selfie enthusiasts. Other Features and Specs Oppo F3 Plus comes with a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) JDI In-Cell display and 2.5D Curved Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset paired with Adreno 510 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It also offers 64GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery and supports Ultra-Fast VOOC Charging technology. As for the software, Oppo F3 Plus runs on ColorOS 3.0. based on Android Marshmallow-based. The dual-SIM device offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.mm audio jack and Micro-USB with OTG. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 163.63x80.8x7.35mm and weighs 185 grams.