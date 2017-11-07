Oppo F3 Plus gets a massive price cut of Rs. 6,000 taking it down to Rs. 24,990

Oppo is known for the selfie-centric smartphones those were launched in the recent times. The company launched the F3 Plus with a dual camera setup at the front in March this year at a price point of Rs. 30,990.

In June this year, the company announced a price cut of Rs. 3,000 on this smartphone and the device was available for Rs. 27,990 in the country. Now, Oppo has reduced the price of the F3 Plus further by another Rs, 6,000. Eventually, those who are interested in buying the Oppo F4 Plus can get their hands on the smartphone by spending Rs. 24,990.

The USP of the Oppo F3 Plus is the dual selfie camera setup at the front. The selfie camera comprises of a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP secondary camera with 6P lens and 120-degree wide-angle lens. In addition to the dual cameras, the front camera has the Beautify 4.0 feature as well. At its rear, the smartphone from Oppo's stable flaunts a 16MP main camera with Sony iMX398 sensor, PDAF, and f/1.7 aperture.

Leaving the camera specifications aside, the Oppo F3 Plus boasts of a 6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel display with the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At its heart, there operates an octa-core Snapdragon 653 SoC that is teamed up with Adreno 510 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory capacity. The storage space can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

The Oppo F3 Plus features a front-facing fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button. This sensor has a hydrophobic membrane that makes it water resistant. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with the ColorUI 3.0. The other goodies on board the Oppo F3 Plus include Bluetooth 4.1, 4G, hybrid dual SIM card slot and a 4000mAh battery with the VOOC quick charging technology.