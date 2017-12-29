Oppo F3 receives a price cut in India: Gets Rs. 3,000 off on the original price

As we approach the end of the year many companies are now slashing the price of their smartphones. As such, Oppo amongst others has now announced a price cut on its popular smartphone Oppo F3.

Originally launched at Rs. 19,990 the Oppo F3 has got a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and is now available at Rs. 16,990. According to Gadgets 360, the new price will be applicable starting today, December 29 and offline retailers should be introducing the new price. However, at the time of writing this article, the pricing on Amazon and Flipkart remains the same.

Oppo launched the Oppo F3 (Review) back in May and comes with some decent features and specs. Here is what the smartphone has to offer.

Oppo F3 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core processor, paired with Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage and is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, the handset sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor and LED flash at the rear. UP front there is a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. Oppo F3 also comes with Smart Facial Recognition feature that automatically suggests which lens is ideal for taking self-portrait shots. Additionally, the handset features several modes such as the Beautify 4.0, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Oppo F3 runs ColorOS 3.0 and is backed by a 3200mAh non-removable battery. The dual-SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures at 153.3x75.3x7.3mm and weighs 153 grams.