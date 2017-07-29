Oppo F3 to come in an exciting new Red variant

Oppo seems to be taking a break for some time now as the company has not launched any new smartphone lately. The last offering that we saw from the company was Oppo R11, and R11 Plus which came with 20MP selfie camera and these were launched in the early week of June.

While it has been a long stretch the company does not want to remain at the back in terms of making headlines. Despite not having any new devices, the company is now again trying to create some stir in the smartphone market. As such Oppo seems to have come up with a new variant of the Oppo F3 smartphone.

And this time it's the RED Edition. The new color variant has just been teased by the company, but other details about the smartphone remain to be disclosed. In any case, talking about the teaser the image depicts the smartphone in a silhouette form with a red sheen around it and a black display.

However, that is pretty much we can make out from the image. Other details include lettering which state, "Red Edition, Coming Soon."

As of now, we do not know when exactly the company would be launching the device but it should be in the coming weeks. Besides, it always good to have options and Oppo is providing an interesting choice for the consumers. What do you think of the new color scheme? Would you be interested in buying this variant of Oppo F3? Do let us know in the comments.

Just to recall, the key features of Oppo F3 includes 5.5-inch FHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP + 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera, 3200mAh battery and Android 6.0.