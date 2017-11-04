OPPO F5: AI enabled Selfie Expert for perfect Selfies and vivid multimedia experience

OPPO has officially taken the wraps off their latest Selfie Expert smartphone - OPPO F5 in the Indian market. OPPO F5 brings forth the machine learning technology to selfie camera in the smartphones for the first time. It sports a 20 MP front facing camera that comes with updated Beautify technology, which utilizes complex AI algorithms to deliver improved selfie shots.

Besides, the smartphone flaunts a 6-inch FHD+ screen with the new 18:9 aspect ratio making it a worthy handset for gaming, web browsing, reading and video playback. The performance is significantly improved in terms of battery life and camera quality. Moreover, incorporating a faster fingerprinting scanner and facial unlock feature has further enhanced the competitive aspects of the device.

Let's find out more about OPPO F5, the new Selfie Expert.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

FHD+ Display which boasts of near-bezel-less looks FHD+ Display which boasts of near-bezel-less looks

OPPO F5 flaunts a near bezel-less 6-inch FHD+ screen that offers a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The 6-inch FHD+ screen with the new 18:9 aspect ratio allows you to consume more content in a compact form factor, making OPPO F5 an ideal handset for one-hand use. The crisp 6-inch FHD+ display offers excellent multimedia experience while gaming, web browsing, reading and video playback. The all new Selfie Camera with AI integration OPPO F5 is designed to enhance your selfie experience to an all new level. The smartphone sports a 20MP selfie camera that has an AI tool built right into the camera to deliver crisp and unmatched selfies in everyday scenarios. Moreover, the new Selfie Expert OPPO F5's front camera also comes with OPPO's updated Beautify technology which utilizes complex AI algorithms to completely redefine what a selfie camera can achieve. The front camera also creates a natural bokeh effect in the selfies you capture with Depth mode enabled. Larger and Better Battery Life OPPO F5 is backed a large 3,200 mAh battery unit that will make sure your handset never dies in the middle of an important task. The smartphone also supports OPPO's impressive VOOC charging technology that instantly refuels the battery for an all day long battery life. The battery life has been extended by 18% as compared to previous variant F3. Software gives you Split-screen mode, Gesture & Motion, Clone apps, more OPPO F5 runs on ColorOS V3.2 deployed on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone comes packed with several intuitive software additions such as Split-screen mode, Gesture & Motion, Clone apps, etc. to enhance everyday mobile user experience. Moreover, OPPO F5 also ticks all the right boxes of being a secure Android device as it features Privacy protection, Virus Scan and Payment Protection. Experience Smooth Performance Selfie Expert OPPO F5 is powered by Mediatek MT6763T Octa Core 2.5 GHz Processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM which is expandable up-to 256 GB. The smartphone can manage multiple apps, graphic-intensive games and resource intensive apps without any performance issues. There's a built-in Game Acceleration mode that accelerates graphics rendering and intelligently adjusts system resources for a smoother gaming experience. Pricing and Availability This is surely a power packed performer that users are eagerly waiting to get their hands on. Talking about the pricing and availability, the base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 19,990, and the upgraded 6GB RAM model can be bought at Rs. 24,990. Both the variants will be available for pre-order between Nov 2nd to Nov 8th, the first sale will begin Nov. 9 onwards. Meanwhile the phone is expected to be seen in stores by 9th Dec.