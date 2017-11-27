Oppo F5 Red Edition launched with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage at Rs. 24,990

Oppo the popular Chinese handset maker today unveiled a new variant of the Oppo F5. The new variant will come with 6GB of RAM. This move comes after the brand recently launched the Oppo F5 in India as well.

The Oppo F5 6GB is priced at Rs. 24,990 and will be available in Red and Black Edition. The company has claimed that this is the first phone to be equipped with 6GB RAM in its price segment.

Meanwhile, Oppo has also tied up with Vogue to celebrate their 10th anniversary with this launch. Commenting on the launch, Will Yang, Brand Director of Oppo India, said - "Our focus has always been to bring the best photography and Selfie experience to the Indian consumers. We are excited to announce this collaboration with Vogue on their 10th anniversary for the OPPO F5 6GB Red Edition for all the fashion divas who love taking selfies and capture precious moments."

This year Vogue celebrates their 10th anniversary in India and the color they have chosen for their 10th anniversary is also Red. To celebrate this vibrant color, Oppo and Vogue have come together and designed customized premium leather gift bags for Oppo F5 6GB red edition as well.

"Oppo F5 6GB has a larger storage and a better processor with 6GB RAM+ 64 GB ROM with a fashionable red appearance. With enough storage, users will have a smoother operation experience and the stylish and fashionable red color will ensure you are at your fashionable best," the company said.

The key highlight of this product is that it comes with groundbreaking AI technology which is designed to personalize beautification for subjects on a selfie image. With more than 200 facial recognition spots that reference the image against a global database of human faces to learn facial features, shapes, and structures, Oppo F5 can distinguish each person's facial features from skin tone and type, gender, age and more.

The phone sports 6-inches FHD+ full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6763T chipset which is paired with either 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Oppo F5 is backed by a 3200mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 3.2 based on Android Nougat. Further the device metal uni-body design and comes with a single 16MP camera at the back along with a flash. At the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera.

The handset also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the rear and a facial recognition unlock feature at the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS.