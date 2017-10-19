Oppo F5 to be launched in three variants: Marketing poster leaked

Oppo seems to be bad at keeping secrets. Well, just this morning the key specification details of the upcoming smartphone Oppo F5, the next "Selfie Expert" were leaked. And while it has been only a couple of hours since that information came out, a new leak has surfaced online.

A marketing photo of the alleged device has been released in Thailand. According to the image, Oppo F5 will be available in three variants. The smartphone will be available as a standard Oppo F5, a more powerful Oppo F5 with 6GB RAM and there will be an affordable variant dubbed as Oppo F5 Youth as well.

Further, as per the image, the standard Oppo F5 will come with 4GB RAM, "AI Beauty" feature, 18:9 FullView FHD display with 2160 x 1080 resolution and face recognition technology. The Oppo F5 6GB as the name suggests will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage as well as same FHD display and facial recognition feature.

The Oppo F5 Youth seems to be a toned down version of the standard Oppo F5. The image reveals that the handset will come with a 16 MP camera, but will keep the Facial Unlock and the AI Beauty feature.

Interestingly, all the three variants will most probably be available for pre-order and the company will most probably offer free goodies like VIP card, Oppo bag, and a unique gift bag, as seen on the image.

Apart from all these, earlier leaks have suggested that Oppo F5 will come with dual front-facing cameras that will consist of two 12MP sensors. At the back though, the smartphone will likely sport a 20MP camera. Other details include octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4000mAh battery, a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro USB port, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartphone is said to come pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat.

In any case, we just have to wait few more days until the launch day when everything will be officially revealed. The launch event is scheduled to be held on October 26 in the Philippines and on November 2 in India.

