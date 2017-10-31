Oppo F5 will be exclusively available on Flipkart: Most likely starting November 2

Oppo F5 with AI selfie camera is priced at Rs.19,990 [First Impressions]

Oppo is bringing its yet another improved selfie-centric smartphone Oppo F5 to India on November 2. While the smartphone has already been released in the Philippines, we already know about the features and specs of the upcoming device. But what we don't know is the pricing details and the availability for the Indian market.

We still have one more day to go for the launch, and everything will be revealed at the time. However, just before the main event, Flipkart has started teasing the device and the e-commerce portal even has a dedicated page for the smartphone. The page talks about the features of the smartphone and the company has even provided a live stream video feed that will start broadcasting on the day of the launch. But the main catch here is that the Oppo F5 will be exclusive to the e-commerce website in the country.

Having said that, here is what you can expect from the upcoming smartphone. Oppo has been working on the selfie technology for a long time and the company is bringing some interesting features with the cameras. As such, the new Oppo smartphone comes with artificial intelligence (AI) beauty technology integrated into the front camera. Oppo F5 comes with a 20-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture at the front. At the back, there is a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.

Following the current trend of smartphones, the all-new Oppo F5 also sports an all-screen front with slim bezels around the display. The smartphone features a 6-inch TFT display with full-HD+ screen resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek (MT6763T) processor coupled with 4GB/ 6GB RAM. The smartphone will offer either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

It is backed by a 3200mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and USB OTG support. It measures 156.5x76x7.5mm and weighs in at 152 grams.

The Oppo F5 has been priced at 15,990 PHP (around Rs. 20,038)and comes in Gold and Black colors.