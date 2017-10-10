Oppo F5 with dual selfie cameras to be launched on October 26

Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone likely dubbed Oppo F5. Lately, the promotional images and video of the device surfaced online.

Now, Oppo has announced that the F5, the next-generation F series smartphone will be unveiled on October 26 at an event in the Philippines. The invite on Oppo's Facebook page shows that the smartphone will feature a full screen design and that the display will have an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is the trend in the recent times. The invite also tips that the Oppo F5 will arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a single rear camera and dual front cameras as it is a selfie-centric smartphone.

From the already existing rumors and speculations, the Oppo F5 is said to be fitted with a 6-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is believed to arrive with a 20MP main camera at its rear along with LED flash. Up front, it is said to feature either 12MP or 16MP dual cameras for impressive selfies with bokeh effect and more.

The Oppo F5 smartphone is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 625, Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 SoC though there is no concrete evidence regarding the presence of one of these processors. The processor is said to be paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity.

As the launch of the Oppo F5 is just a few weeks ahead, we can get to know more details regarding the smartphone in the coming days. There are chances for this smartphone to be released in the Asian markets just like how the Oppo F3 Plus was launched in a few countries including India earlier this year.