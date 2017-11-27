Oppo F5 Youth Edition launched featuring 6-inch 18:9 display and more

It turns out speculations have turned out to be right. Well, Oppo has finally announced the Oppo F5 Youth edition. However, the smartphone is a toned down version of the company's recently launched smartphone Oppo F5.

The device has now been made available in the Philippines and is priced at PHP 13,990 (roughly Rs 17,835). Besides Oppo F5 Youth edition is an affordable version of the F5 variant. Talking about the new phone it bears great similarity to Oppo F5 in terms of design. However, the only difference may be with the specifications from the original model. The device basically comes with a downgraded camera, RAM, and storage size.

Here is what the smartphone has to offer.

The good thing about this handset is that Oppo F5 Youth Edition comes with the same 6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2160×1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen to body ratio is 84.2 percent. And yet again due to a full-screen design, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear.

Under its hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6763T processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The handset offers 32GB of expandable storage.

As for the cameras, Oppo F5 Youth sports a 13MP rear shooter with f/2.2 lens and LED flash. Up front, there is a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash feature, which brightens up the screen when clicked. And like the original model, this variant also comes with Facial unlock and the AI Beauty Technology which the company has claimed that it can be used to identify up to 200 facial recognition spots.

Moving on the device is backed by a 3200mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.1 with ColorOS 3.2 on top. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and OTG support.

The Oppo F5 Youth is available in Black and Gold color options.