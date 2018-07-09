Oppo F7 price slashed by up to Rs. 3,000; costs Rs. 19,990 onwards

Oppo F7 was launched in India in March in two variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 21,990 and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 26,990. Now, the selfie-centric smartphone has received a price cut of up to Rs. 3,000 taking the pricing of the variants down to Rs. 19,990 and Rs. 23,990 respectively.

Oppo F7 price cut

The base variant of the Oppo F7 has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 19,990. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone has got its price cut by Rs. 3,000, which takes it down to Rs. 23,990. The smartphone is available at these new price points on Amazon India and Flipkart. Notably, only the Solar Red and Moonlight Silver color variants of the device will be available at its discounted pricing.

Oppo F7 highlights

Oppo F7 carries the credits of being the first smartphone from the company to feature a selfie camera powered by AI. The device flaunts a 25MP selfie camera with AI Beauty Technology 2.0, bokeh effect, AR stickers and more. The camera is a 16MP sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and AI features such as AI Album.

Specifications

The device adorns a 6.2-inch LCD display with a notch on top of it. The screen has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Notch Assistant feature lets you perform different gestures to navigate between the applications.

Under its hood, there operates a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. This processor works along with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Both storage variants support additional memory up to 128GB using a microSD card. Notably, the device has a triple card slot to support dual SIM cards without compromising on expandable storage space.

The smartphone gets the power from a 3400mAh battery, which does not have any fast charging support. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, standard connectivity aspects and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.0.