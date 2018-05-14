Oppo F7 Youth with AI selfie camera on the cards

Earlier this year, Oppo F7 went official with a display notch and a 25MP selfie camera. At the time of its announcement, the company was teased to be working on a cheaper variant of the handset called F7 Youth. Initially, the Oppo F5 received such a variant with watered-down specs late last year. The latest information from Myanmar gives us an idea of what we can expect from this smartphone.

As per a promo video leaked by Yugatech, the Oppo F7 Youth is said to feature a single rear camera at its back. It is believed to be launched in a Diamond Black color option. And, it looks like the smartphone will miss out on a fingerprint sensor. On the whole, the device seems to resemble the Oppo A3 launched in April.

What to expect from Oppo F7 Youth?

The F7 Youth is said to be similar to that of the F7. The smartphone is believed to arrive with a 25MP selfie camera as the vanilla variant. Also, this selfie camera could have AI selfie capabilities including continued machine learning and scene recognition. These aspects are said to make the selfie shots better.

While the other details regarding the device are not known, it looks like it will have specifications similar to those of the Oppo A3. This suggests that there could be a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and 4GB RAM.

The smartphone from Oppo's stable is likely to arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS out of the box. The battery capacity is believed to be 3400mAh but it will lack the VOOC fast charging capability as this feature is meant for the high-end offerings. The F7 Youth is expected to cost around $260 (approx. Rs. 17,500).

When it comes to the availability of the device, there are claims that it could be announced sometime later this month in select markets. We can expect an India launch to also happen in the coming weeks. Until then, we can expect to get an official confirmation from the company regarding this variant of the F7.