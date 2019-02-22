Oppo F9 Pro receives a major price cut: Now available at an all-time low price News oi-Vivek Oppo F9 Pro os the most affordable smartphone with VOOC charging support

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of the Oppo F11 Pro, the first smartphone from the company with a popup selfie camera. Similarly, the company has now reduced the price of the Oppo F9 Pro by Rs 2,000.

The Oppo F9 Pro was launched in India for Rs 23,990, the company introduced the first price cut of Rs 2,000 back in December 2018, and now the Oppo F9 Pro has received a second permanent price cut, and the smartphone is now available for Rs 19,990 on Amazon India. Do note that the 128 GB storage variant of the Oppo F9 Pro retails for Rs 19,990.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

The Oppo F9 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected 2.5D curved tempered glass with a water-drop notch. The MediaTek Helio P60 SoC powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Oppo F9 Pro has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The device does support Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

Moving to the camera aspect, the Oppo F9 Pro, like most of the mid-tier smartphones comes with a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera resides inside the water-drop notch, which is an AI-driven 25 MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port with VOOC charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom ColorOS skin on top.

At the price of Rs 19,990, the Oppo F9 Pro is one of the best-looking smartphone available in the India market, especially for those who need a smartphone with a premium design and fast charging capability.