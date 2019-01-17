Oppo Find X spotted on Geekbench running on Android Pie UI

OPPO had introduced its flagship Find X smartphone with a big display panel and a pop-up camera design back in July 2018. The smartphone is one of the best premium offerings which was released last year and it ships with Android v8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Now, it appears that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on an Android Pie update for the OPPO Find X smartphone.

The OPPO Find X has recently appeared on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. The Find X spotted on Geekbench was seen running on an Android Pie UI which suggests that the company might be working on an update for the device. The Geekbench listing of the device also reveals the model number as well as the benchmarking scores which the device has achieved in single-core and multi-core tests.

The premium category device that has been spotted on Geekbench carries a model number of PAHM00. As for the scores on Geekbench, the device has received 1,916 points in the single-core test and 5,790 in multi-core tests. The scores are said to be lower as compared to the ones scored by the Android Oreo variant of the device. It is not immediately clear as to when the update will make its way to the OPPO Find X smartphone and the company is yet to reveal information on the same.

Just to recall, the OPPO Find X flaunts a tall 6.42-inch AMOLED display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top for screen protection. The smartphone is powered by a flagship octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with Adreno 630 to render all the high-resolution graphics. The processor onboard is clubbed with 8GB of RAM for multitasking and has 256GB of total inbuilt storage. The smartphone is backed by a 3,730mAh Li-Ion battery which comes with VOOC flash charge support.