Oppo Find X will have a dual edge curved display, reveals teaser

Oppo will soon be unveiling its Find X smartphone. As the launch date is inching closer, new reports are pouring in every day. The company has been reportedly buying flexible OLED panels for Samsung Display. Now a new teaser of the Find X hints at a dual curved edge display.

The upcoming flagship could use the flexible OLED panel supplied by Samsung Display. The display is also expected to feature a notch. The new images surfaced on Weibo reveals that the device is equipped with a display that is curved towards its left and right edges.

Previously, the PAFM00 and PAFT00 OPPO phones were spotted on TENAA's website. They are said to be the two network variants of the upcoming Find X. The listing also reveals that the device will pack an AMOLED display measuring 6.4-inches.

The latest teaser suggests the presence of the curved OLED panel on the device and a breathing light indicator on the chin. The teaser doesn't really show the top bezel making it difficult to determine the presence of a notch. The phone is also rumored to have a 3D structured light module for 3D facial recognition feature.

Other expected specifications of the Find X are 2.8 GHz octa-core processor, 8 GB of RAM and 3,645mAh battery. It will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset and will be equipped with a 16MP + 20MP rear camera setup 5x zoom. For selfies, it could have a 25MP camera.

The company previously took to Weibo to tease a new feature of the phone. The teaser reveals that the device will either have periscope camera that offers 5x optical zoom or it may feature the advanced 3D structured light module for 3D facial scanning.

The Weibo post reads "Galileo looked at the sky, and the vast universe was unlocked" and the text on the image also reads the same, "Focus on the sky and the universe to unlock it." Also, the poster depicts a man viewing the sky using a telescope.

Oppo has already showcased how it could achieve 5x zoom optical zoom by using the dual camera setup. The setup should include OIS enabled telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens. It also features a prism for diverting light through a periscope.