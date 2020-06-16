Oppo Find X2 5G Price Leaked Ahead Of June 17 Launch In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched multiple smartphones in India right from the beginning of this year and has a bunch of devices lined up for debut. Amongst the upcoming launches is the Oppo Find X2 series which is scheduled to go official tomorrow, i.e, June 17 in the country. There have been several leaks revolving this handset. The latest one gives hint on its pricing in India.

How Much The Oppo Find X2 Will Cost In India?

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is said to be priced somewhere between Rs. 60,000- Rs. 65,000. This pricing is said to be of the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. If this is true, then the Find X2 would undeniably one of the most expensive offerings by Oppo in India.

Besides, the company is also expected to introduce the Find X2 Pro alongside the standard model. But, the detail on its pricing has not been tipped yet. And considering that its launch is just a day away, we might not get any information beforehand.

What To Expect From The Find X2 Series?

The hardware features of both the Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro are similar except for the camera. Both smartphones are equipped with a 6.7-inch display that offers a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. The display on both units offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood, they both pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Coming to the optics, the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro offers a triple-rear camera setup. While the standard model features a 48MP+12MP+13MP sensor, the Pro model comprises a 46MP+ 48MP+ 13MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP snapper on both units.

For a brand, which is well-known for its pocket-friendly smartphones, the Find X2 is like a big gamble. At an asking price of Rs. 60,000, this handset will be up against the likes of OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S10 among others. It would be interesting to see how well the Indian audience responds to this handset post its launch.

via

Best Mobiles in India