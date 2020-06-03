ENGLISH

    Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Confirmed To Debut On June 17 In India

    Oppo recently unveiled its flagship Find X2 series back in March this year. Since its launch in the international market, numerous leaks started doing rounds online hinting its availability and pricing in the country. After numerous speculations and rumors, the device is finally confirmed to arrive this month in India. Details are as follows:

    Oppo Find X2 India Launch Date

    Oppo has announced the arrival of the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro on June 17 in India. The company took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch of the Find X2 series this month. This comes following the "Notify Me' page going live at Amazon.

    The teaser shared doesn't reveal anything specific besides the launch date. Since both smartphones are already announced outside India, we know what all hardware features to expect. Also, its pricing details aren't yet tipped, so it remains to be seen in which price bucket they will be introduced.

    Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Key Features

    There are some similarities in both smartphones when it comes to the hardware. Both devices are equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that delivers a QHD+ resolution.

    The display on both smartphones feature a punch-hole and are protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

    Software-side is handled by the Android 10 OS topped with Color OS 7 UI on both handsets. The company has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865G processor to power both smartphones. The chipset on both handsets is clubbed with up to 12GB RAM.

     

    It's the camera department which is different on both smartphones. While the standard model offers a triple-camera setup comprising a 48MP Sony IMX486 sensor, a13MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP wide-angle lens. The Pro model, on the other hand, features a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor.

    While the Oppo Find X2 is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery, the Find X2 Pro draws its fuel from a 4,260 mAh battery unit. Both handsets come with support for 65W fast charging. Oppo's upcoming flagship series is well-packaged. If the company gets its pricing right, both smartphones can challenge the likes of OnePlus 8 and others.

    Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 22:42 [IST]
