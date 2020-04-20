Oppo Find X2 Lite With 5G Support, Quad-Camera Setup Goes Live: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo has expended its Find X2 series in Portugal with the launch of the Find X2 Lite which is a toned-down version of the original Oppo Find X. The smartphone also comes with 5G support and it's available for sale in a single storage variant. Currently, there is no information whether the Find X2 Lite will launch in India or not.

However, rumors suggest that the company is planning to launch the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro for the Indian consumers therefore we can also anticipate the launch of the Lite version in the country.

Oppo Find X2 Lite Price

The Oppo Find X2 Lite comes in Moonlight Black and Pearl White color options. The smartphone is listed on its official Portugal website. However, the company has not disclosed the pricing of the smartphone, but it is expected to be cheaper than the Oppo Find X2. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Find X2 is priced at EUR 999 (approx. Rs. 83,400).

Oppo Find X2 Lite Specifications

The highlighted feature of the Oppo Find X2 Lite is the battery section which is equipped by a 4,025 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The company also claims that the 30W VOOC Flash 4.0 technology is capable of charging the Find X2 Lite from 3 to 50 percent in 20 minutes.

Besides, the smartphone draws power from the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB LDDR4X RAM. Moreover, the Oppo Find X2 Lite also features 5G connectivity with dual-mode SA and NSA support.

On the software front, the Find X2 Lite runs Android 10 operating system on top of ColorOS 7. It is 7.96mm thick and weighing around 180grams. While talking about the camera part, the smartphone has seen an upgrade from the original Find X2 model.

This one got the quad-camera setup placed vertically at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The camera module includes a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP cameras for telephoto and depth-sensing along with an LED flash. On selfies front, thee smartphone features a 32MP camera punch-hole camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Upfront, the Oppo Find X2 Lite flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen also carries a refresh rate of 60Hz and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Besides, it also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

