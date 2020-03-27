Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Reveals Similar Design To Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo recently launched its Find X2 series which includes the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro. A Lite version of the same phone was surfaced on the internet earlier this week and now a new report suggests that the company is planning for another smartphone in the Find X2 series.

According to the report, the company is gearing up to launch the Oppo Find X2 Neo, the leaked render reveals a similar design to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, which was launched in China last year.

Pricebaba report shows that the Oppo Find X2 Neo will be similar to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. According to the report, the Oppo Find X2 Neo will launch globally along with the launch of the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

The leaked render shows the Oppo Find X2 Neo is identical to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphone. The render also shows a curved glass display with a punch-hole camera cutout. The rear panel of the Find X2 Neo sports a quad-rear camera setup placed vertically on the top-left corner of the phone similar to the Reno 3 Pro.

Besides, the smartphone render revealed the phone in blue color option which is not available on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Apart from all these, there is no further information available about the Oppo Find X2 Neo.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 series was launched in China back in December 2019 with the Reno 3 Pro 5G being the top-end variant in the series. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs Android 10 on top of ColorOS 7 UI. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC fast Charge support.

However, do note that all this information is based on leaks and rumors and the company hasn't confirmed any of this. We recommend you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for an official confirmation.

