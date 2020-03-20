Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition With 3D Design, SD 865 Goes Up For Pre-Order News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo launched its latest flagship smartphones - the Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro in China. Alongside, the company has also announced the launch of its Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition. However, during the launch event the company didn't reveal the availability of the phone. But today, Oppo announced that it has started taking pre-orders for the smartphone and the phone will start shipping from March 24 in China.

Oppo launched the Find X2 Pro Limited Edition with a price tag of Yuan 12,999 (approx $1,876 and Rs. 1,31,320). The company claims that the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition is the industry's first smartphone which uses "heat-absorbing glass process" which creates a 3D "ridged fuselage." It also sports a 3D Lamborghini logo at the rear panel.

Besides, the smartphone packs some customised accessories in the retail box which includes, protective case, earbuds, car charger, USB cable, and charging adapter.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini edition flaunts a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 3168 pixel. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 21:9 and 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it comes with a dedicated chipset placed under the screen for better image processing. It is also capable of converting SDR to HDR.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 operating system on-top-of ColorOS 7.1. The Find X2 Pro Lamborghini edition is fuelled by a 4,260 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with 48MP Sony IMX689 primary camera + 48MP Sony IMX689 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + periscope zoom lens with 60x digital zoom, 5x optical and 10x hybrid zoom. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

