Oppo Find X2 Pro Live Images Surfaces Ahead Of Official Launch: Triple-Rear Cameras Confirmed

Oppo recently unveiled the Reno 3 Pro for the Indian masses and is now gearing up for the launch of its new flagship lineup dubbed Find X2. The company has scheduled the launch of the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro on March 6. We have come across the renders and specifications of the device via various leaks online. Now, the live images of the Pro model have been leaked just ahead of the launch by a retailer online.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Leaks Again

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has now been leaked by Lazada which is an online retailer from the Philippines. The Oppo Find X2 Pro's leaked image reveals the curved glass black design with three cameras. The cameras are positioned vertically on the top-left which corroborates with the previous leaks. At the front, the device will feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The retailer's website has also suggested that the device will be available with both 5G and 4G network connectivity. The latter will be launched in markets like India where 5G is yet to be fully functional. It is unknown when the Find X2 Pro will see the light of day here in the country. But, its launch shouldn't be far.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Expected Features And Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is already confirmed to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It will support dual-mode 5G connectivity Oppo has not yet disclosed with which processor the device will land in the Indian market. The handset is said to launch with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 512GB internal storage. Whether or not there will be a provision to expand the storage capacity is something that remains to be seen.

The triple-cameras on the rear is said to accommodate a 48MP primary lens accompanied by another 48MP sensor which will be a wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto sensor. It is expected to ship with Android 10 OS topped with a custom Color OS. Lastly, a SuperVOOC flash charge supported 4,260 mAh battery is said to be the powerhouse of the Find X2 Pro.

