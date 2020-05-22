ENGLISH

    Oppo Find X2 Pro To Arrive In New Color Variant Soon

    By
    |

    Oppo Find X2 Pro was launched in March alongside the Oppo Find X2. The smartphone will be launched in India soon. The smartphone was initially released in two colors - Orange Vegan Leather and Ceramic Black. Later, the company also made a Grey Vegan Leather model for the flagship.

    Oppo Find X2 Pro To Arrive In New Color Variant Soon

     

    Now, the company is bringing a new Green Vegan Leather model of the Find X2 Pro to the Chinese market. The new variant of the Oppo Find X2 Pro, along with other colors, will be available to Chinese buyers starting May 25.

    The Oppo Find X2 Pro Green Vegan Leather model will come with a price tag of CNY 6,999, which is around Rs. 74,400. It will come in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants just like the Ceramic Black and Orange Vegan leather models. Interested buyers can purchase from the Oppo China website and other supported e-commerce websites in China.

    According to a Weibo post, the Chinese company is now planning to bring more models of the same design.

    In terms of specification, the Oppo Find X2 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch 3K display with a resolution of 1080 x 3,168 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display also includes a fingerprint sensor and it has a 120Hz refresh rate.

    Coming to the software, it runs on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The smartphone draws power from a 4,260 mAh battery with supporting for a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.

    The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

    The smartphone comes with an ultra-vision camera setup which comprises a 48MP Sony IMX689 main sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP lens in the back panel. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32MP primary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

     

    Although the specifications of the new model are the same as other models, it has changed in appearance. The rear panel of the Green Vegan Leather model features a faux leather material that will provide a matte finish in green color on the back.

    Friday, May 22, 2020, 22:05 [IST]
