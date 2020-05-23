Oppo Find X2's Amazon Listing Hints India Price: Costs Less Than Motorola Edge+ News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered phones are pouring at an alarming rate in the Indian market and Oppo's all set to jump the wagon with its Oppo Find X2 smartphone. The company recently confirmed that the Find X2 will launch in India. And now, the phone has been listed on Amazon India, hinting at an imminent launch.

As per the listing, the Oppo Find X2 will be available in India with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As per the information on the source code, the device will cost Rs. 69,990, making it Rs. 10,000 more expensive than the similarly loaded OnePlus 8 Pro.

In terms of hardware, the Oppo Find X2 isn't that far from the OnePlus 8 Pro. Both phones have AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

However, the Oppo Find X2 does miss out on some features like wireless charging, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro does not have a 5x optical zoom camera like the Oppo's offering. Though both models ship with Android 10 OS, OnePlus's approach is slightly on the stock Android side, whereas the Oppo Find X2's ColorOS is a bit more complex in both styling and design.

Considering the leaked pricing, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the main contender against the Oppo Find X2. Similarly, devices like the Mi 10 5G and the Motorola Edge+ will give some competition.

Nothing concrete can be said by just considering the leaks these days as it has become a sort of a fashion for brands to create pre-launch hype. There are also a lot of chances that the Oppo Find X2 might launch in India at a slightly lower price tag and time has to answer this question. Overall, even with the leaked price the Oppo Find X2 seems like a good offering.

