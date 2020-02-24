ENGLISH

    Oppo Find X2 To Launch Officially On March 6

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    After CWC 2020 was canceled by GSMA, due to coronavirus outbreak, several OEMs have plans to launch the phones on separate events. Oppo, which was about to uncover its next Find series flagship model at CWC, has also decided to unveil the handset at a separate event. The brand confirmed that the upcoming March 6th, 2020 will witness the official entry of the Find X2.

    Oppo Find X2 To Launch Officially On March 6

     

    Ahead of the launch of the Find X2, several leaks and rumors have surfaced now and then, revealing some specs. Now, we have the latest report suggesting more specs about the new phone. The smartphone could ship with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display, clocked at a 120Hz refresh rate. We may find the phone to come with a more curved design than the common one. It is expected to get powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with an 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.

    At the same time, it might pack its own OPPO M1 processor. The handset's battery capacity is yet unknown, but we can expect the phone to feature 65W fast charging technology. Connectivity aspects onboard the device are supposed to be Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. It could ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

    We can expect the price of the phone around Rs. 72,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM storage options. And, the device is likely to arrive in Blue Ocean and Blue Sea Night color options.

    It's been nearly two years, we are going to see the next Find series phone after the Find X forayed in the market. Before introducing the Find X2 phone, the brand has quite often filled the voids with the launches of various other phones of different price variants. But, with the Find X, the company has tasted a different level of success in the premium category. With the Find X2, it is surely on the move to rewind its success in full glory.

    source

    Read More About: oppo Mobile news
    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
