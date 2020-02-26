ENGLISH

    Oppo Find X2 Video Teaser Confirms 3K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

    Oppo is all set to launch its most-awaited Find X2 smartphone and the launch event is slated for March 6 in China. The company has already started teasing about the upcoming smartphone revealing key specifications of the device. According to the latest teaser, the Find X2 is suggested to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    Oppo Find X2 Video Teaser Confirms 3K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

     

    The teaser also suggested that the phone will pack a high-quality 3K resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz along with HDR 10 support. The company has posted the new video teaser on the official Weibo handle. The video teaser claims that the smartphone will arrive with a motion compensation technology which is capable of delivering smooth fast pace animation. It is a high frame rate technology.

    The company has already shared several teasers on Weibo disclosing the information about the display of the phone. Oppo has shared three short video clips, the first one shows a 3K resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. 120Hz refresh rate display is shown on high-end phones like the Asus ROG Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, and more.

    The second video teaser clip shows one billion colors which also suggest HDR10 support. The last video shows the high frame rate motion compensation technology.

    Oppo Find X2 Video Teaser Confirms 3K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

    Meanwhile, Oppo VP Brain Shen has also confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by posting a tweet stating that the upcoming Oppo Find X2 will feature a 3K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate. Another video teaser on Weibo has indicated that the exact resolution of the phone will be 1440 x 3168 pixels with a pixel density of 513ppi.

     

    "The screen that a 2020 true flagship should have. #OPPOFindX2," reads Shen Twitter post.

    It has been expected that the Oppo Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch display and the smartphone will be backed by an 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Rumors also suggest that the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup along with a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is also expected to be fuelled by a 4,065 mAh non-removable battery and run on Android 10.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
