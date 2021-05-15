Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition With 65W Charging Launched: Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has introduced a new variant of the Find X3 Pro named the Mars Exploration Edition. The new model comes with a customized Mars theme and in a special packaging box. The new model will be available for purchase in Sky Rock Grey color. With this, the Oppo Find X3 Pro can be purchased in Blue, White, Gloss Black, and Cosmic Mocha variants.

The Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition has launched in single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration which will cost in China 6,999 Yuan (around Rs. 79,675). As far as features are concerned, the key features of the Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition remain the same as the original Find X3 Pro which made its debut back in March.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition Specifications

The handset has a curved 6.7-inch screen with 3216 x 1440 QHD+ pixels resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the device runs the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage; however, it does not support microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

It runs ColorOS based on Android 11 and a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging and 30W AirVOOC wireless flash charging. Furthermore, there is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3MP macro shooter with a capacity for 60z magnification.

Upfront, you get a 32MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face unlock as well. Lastly, it supports dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition: Launching In India?

As of now, the international and India launch of the Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition details are still unknown. Because the company is yet to announce the Find X3 series in the country.

If the brand follows its previous launch timeline, then the Find X3 series smartphones could launch in India in June. Further, we can expect the Mars Exploration Edition in the future as last year's Lamborghini Edition of the original Find X2 was also unveiled in the country.

