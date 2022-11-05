Oppo Find X6 Pro Specs Surface Online; 50MP Cameras With MariSilicon X2 NPU Tipped News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Oppo has several smartphones lined up for launch, bringing in many advanced features. One such rumored smartphone is the Oppo Find X6 series, which will include a vanilla variant and a Pro model. A reliable tipster has shared the details of the alleged Oppo Find X6 Pro. Can these premium specs help it beat the competition?

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar took to Twitter to share details of the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro. For one, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution. One can also expect the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power the new Oppo smartphone. The vanilla Oppo Find X6 might feature the slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Features Leaked

The powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on the Oppo Find X6 Pro could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The tipster also talks about the cameras on the upcoming smartphone, which is generally the key highlight of the Find X series.

OPPO Find X6 Pro



- 6.7" 2K LTPO E6

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

- 8/12GB RAM

- 128/256/512GB storage

- Rear Cam: 50MP (1" IMX989) + 50MP (UW) + 50MP (zoom)

- Front Cam: 32MP

- Android 13, ColorOS

- 5,000mAh battery, 100W

- 50W wireless

- MariSiliiconX 2

- Hasselblad Tuning — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 4, 2022

The alleged Oppo Find X6 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary camera. Another pair of 50MP shooters for ultra-wide and telephoto shots can also be expected. A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling has also been rumored.

Like the previous generation of the Oppo Find X5 series, the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro will feature Hasselblad tuning for the cameras. Additionally, the MariSilicon X2 NPU for advanced low-light performance can also be expected.

Another related leak claims the upcoming Oppo Find X6 series will be capable of 4K HDR night scene video recording. Oppo is also rumored to have improved its battery performance with a 5,000 mAh battery. A 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging have also been rumored.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Launch: What to Expect?

The upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro is rumored to launch either in December or early January 2023 in the Chinese market. The advanced camera setup and next-gen Qualcomm processor will place the Oppo Find X6 Pro in direct competition with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. However, the new Oppo Find X6 series might be limited to select markets, giving Samsung a wider scope to win over consumers.

