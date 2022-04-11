Oppo India Launch Event Tomorrow: How To Watch Live-Stream & What To Expect From Oppo's Event News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is hosting a launch event tomorrow (April 12) in India, where it is going to unveil the Oppo F21 Pro series smartphones and the Enco Air2 Pro earbuds. The latter will be the successor of the Enco Air2, while the Oppo F21 series is likely to include the Oppo F21 Pro 4G and the F21 Pro 5G. The former has today launched in Bangladesh ahead of its India's launch. Check here how to watch live-stream tomorrow in India.

Oppo F21 Pro Series India Launch: How To Watch Live-Stream

Oppo's launch event in India will start at 5 PM IST on April 12. The event will be live streamed through Oppo India's YouTube channel and other social media handles. Interested fans can also watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

Oppo F21 Pro Series Features We Known So Far

As mentioned above, the Oppo F21 Pro 4G model has gone official in Bangladesh. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it runs the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is also supports a microSD card.

For imaging, the F21 Pro ships with a triple-camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, 2MP micro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome camera. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera sensor. The phone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

On the other hand, the 5G variant of the Oppo F21 Pro is said to have the same display as the 4G unit; however, it is tipped to support only a 60Hz refresh rate. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip and also run Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

The 5G model is also expected to feature the same battery, charging speed, and the rear camera module; however, it might feature a 16MP lens at the front. The 4G model is launched at BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,600). Based on this, we expect it might cost around Rs. 20,000 in the country. On the other hand, the 5G variant is expected to cost higher compared to the 4G model.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Expected Features & India Pricing

As mentioned above, the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro is also expected to go official alongside the F21 Pro series. The earbuds are said to be launched between Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 3,999 in India. In terms of features, the TWS will come with a 12.4mm diaphragm driver and deliver crystal clear sounds.

The earbuds will also offer active noise cancellation feature. Furthermore, the earbuds are said to last up to 28 hours on a single charge. Other features will include an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, Enco Live Bass tuning, Type-C charging port, and so on.

